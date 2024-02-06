XXEC Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

XXEC Inc. reduced its position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 10.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,225 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Fair Isaac makes up 3.1% of XXEC Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. XXEC Inc.’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $3,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FICO. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 541 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 103.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 37,290 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,246,000 after buying an additional 18,939 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 741.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,152,000 after buying an additional 4,212 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Fair Isaac in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fair Isaac in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,407,000. 85.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fair Isaac

In other news, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 2,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,006.48, for a total value of $2,342,078.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,278 shares in the company, valued at $1,286,281.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Fair Isaac news, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 2,327 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,006.48, for a total value of $2,342,078.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,286,281.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 317 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,144.39, for a total transaction of $362,771.63. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,851,266.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,297 shares of company stock valued at $24,495,056 over the last 90 days. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fair Isaac Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of Fair Isaac stock traded down $18.08 on Tuesday, reaching $1,238.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,277. The company has a market capitalization of $30.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,176.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $996.59. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52 week low of $650.00 and a 52 week high of $1,307.14.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $389.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.25 million. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 57.80% and a net margin of 29.20%. As a group, research analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 20.01 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FICO has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Fair Isaac from $1,100.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Fair Isaac in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,120.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Fair Isaac from $1,156.00 to $1,289.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Fair Isaac from $1,210.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Fair Isaac from $1,234.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fair Isaac presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,187.20.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

Featured Stories

