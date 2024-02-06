EPIQ Capital Group LLC Has $30 Million Stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

EPIQ Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 324,786 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,307 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF comprises about 15.5% of EPIQ Capital Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. EPIQ Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $30,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter worth $10,534,154,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 164.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,243,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,460,000 after purchasing an additional 6,369,172 shares in the last quarter. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 43.5% in the third quarter. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 7,462,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262,975 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 35.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,723,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,595,000 after buying an additional 1,244,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 80.8% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,440,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,383,000 after buying an additional 1,983,975 shares in the last quarter. 52.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $103.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,382,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,085,197. The company has a market capitalization of $18.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.86. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1-year low of $84.94 and a 1-year high of $103.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $0.962 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This is a boost from iShares MSCI ACWI ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.95.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

