EPIQ Capital Group LLC Sells 27,361 Shares of Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX)

EPIQ Capital Group LLC reduced its position in Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Free Report) by 58.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,361 shares during the quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Enovix were worth $243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENVX. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Enovix in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enovix during the third quarter worth $31,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Enovix during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enovix in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Enovix in the second quarter worth about $26,000. 49.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ENVX traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.74. 1,779,873 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,933,328. Enovix Co. has a 52-week low of $7.92 and a 52-week high of $23.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -6.78 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 8.52 and a quick ratio of 8.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.60 and its 200-day moving average is $12.60.

Enovix ( NASDAQ:ENVX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.06. Enovix had a negative net margin of 12,188.42% and a negative return on equity of 64.06%. The company had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.18 million. Equities analysts forecast that Enovix Co. will post -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ENVX shares. William Blair started coverage on shares of Enovix in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Enovix from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Enovix in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

