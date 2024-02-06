McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Price Target Cut to $335.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $340.00 to $335.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the fast-food giant’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 18.26% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on MCD. BTIG Research cut McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $287.00 target price for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.60.

MCD stock traded down $2.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $283.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,401,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,195,299. The company has a market cap of $205.47 billion, a PE ratio of 24.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.73. McDonald’s has a 12 month low of $245.73 and a 12 month high of $302.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $291.87 and its 200-day moving average is $280.20.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.45 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 157.19% and a net margin of 33.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.59 EPS. Analysts expect that McDonald’s will post 11.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total value of $1,332,278.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,379,960.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total transaction of $1,332,278.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,379,960.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.25, for a total transaction of $1,261,968.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,505,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 160.0% in the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 117 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

