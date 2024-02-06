Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Stock Position Increased by EPIQ Capital Group LLC

EPIQ Capital Group LLC raised its position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 15.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,627 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares during the quarter. Datadog makes up approximately 1.1% of EPIQ Capital Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. EPIQ Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $2,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Datadog by 161.3% during the 3rd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 3,444 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Datadog by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 999,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,054,000 after acquiring an additional 149,062 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Datadog in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $189,668,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in Datadog by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Datadog in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,345,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Datadog alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Datadog

In other news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,075 shares in the company, valued at $38,879,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 299,075 shares in the company, valued at $38,879,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 10,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,250,750.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 146,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,304,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 711,989 shares of company stock valued at $83,930,915. Company insiders own 14.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Datadog from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Datadog in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Datadog in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Datadog in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Mizuho cut Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Datadog currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.87.

Get Our Latest Report on Datadog

Datadog Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:DDOG traded down $1.60 on Tuesday, reaching $129.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,360,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,498,852. Datadog, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.60 and a 1-year high of $137.93. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $121.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.90.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.06. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 1.39% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. The firm had revenue of $547.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.30 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

About Datadog

(Free Report)

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.