Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) Price Target Raised to $193.00

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $186.00 to $193.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.44% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $191.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $171.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Reinsurance Group of America has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.90.

RGA stock traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $167.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,090. The company has a market cap of $11.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 0.89. Reinsurance Group of America has a 12 month low of $120.99 and a 12 month high of $175.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $165.43 and its 200-day moving average is $152.93.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $4.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.40 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 4.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.99 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America will post 19.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Reinsurance Group of America

In other Reinsurance Group of America news, EVP Ronald Herrmann acquired 440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $166.78 per share, with a total value of $73,383.20. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,383.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Reinsurance Group of America

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 129.9% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 154 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 116.3% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 8,400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 240 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. 93.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

