EPIQ Capital Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

EPIQ Capital Group LLC lessened its stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 616 shares during the period. Snowflake accounts for approximately 0.3% of EPIQ Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. EPIQ Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNOW. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 14,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,505,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 1,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its position in Snowflake by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 2,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in Snowflake by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut Snowflake from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Snowflake from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Snowflake from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Barclays lowered Snowflake from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $198.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Snowflake currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $198.78.

In other Snowflake news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 13,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.49, for a total value of $2,036,487.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,310,453.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 13,182 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.49, for a total transaction of $2,036,487.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,310,453.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.97, for a total transaction of $105,445.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,967,600.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 555,610 shares of company stock worth $106,731,324. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SNOW traded down $2.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $212.99. 1,203,467 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,150,669. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $195.02 and its 200-day moving average is $170.84. Snowflake Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.56 and a twelve month high of $220.67.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $734.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.75 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 33.35% and a negative return on equity of 14.46%. Snowflake’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.60) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

