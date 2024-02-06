EPIQ Capital Group LLC Purchases 6,656 Shares of Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR)

EPIQ Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Free Report) by 102.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,171 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,656 shares during the quarter. Procore Technologies comprises approximately 0.4% of EPIQ Capital Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. EPIQ Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Procore Technologies were worth $860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 4.6% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 7,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 10.4% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 185,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,104,000 after buying an additional 17,400 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Procore Technologies by 11.4% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,964 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Procore Technologies by 180.0% in the third quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 75,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,940,000 after acquiring an additional 48,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Procore Technologies by 99.9% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 5,852 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Procore Technologies news, insider Benjamin C. Singer sold 5,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.29, for a total value of $328,639.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 133,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,771,106.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Procore Technologies news, insider Benjamin C. Singer sold 5,638 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.29, for a total value of $328,639.02. Following the sale, the insider now owns 133,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,771,106.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 29,514 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.95, for a total value of $1,651,308.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 813,493 shares in the company, valued at $45,514,933.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 310,650 shares of company stock valued at $19,194,966. 39.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $87.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer lowered Procore Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Procore Technologies from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Procore Technologies from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.33.

Procore Technologies Stock Performance

PCOR stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 888,382. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.11 and a 1 year high of $76.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50.

About Procore Technologies

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

