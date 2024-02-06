Plancorp LLC Sells 104,484 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Plancorp LLC decreased its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,060,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104,484 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up 15.5% of Plancorp LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Plancorp LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $289,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 108,449.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 146,718,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,562,317,000 after purchasing an additional 146,583,001 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 87.5% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 28,703,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,294,000 after acquiring an additional 13,398,393 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 46.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,691,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,131,916,000 after acquiring an additional 13,257,874 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $106,005,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $77,170,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAC traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.67. 842,766 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,580,712. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12 month low of $23.92 and a 12 month high of $29.89. The firm has a market cap of $22.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.54.

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

