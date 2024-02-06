XXEC Inc. Purchases 21,610 Shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

XXEC Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 180.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 33,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,610 shares during the period. Nordson comprises approximately 6.3% of XXEC Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. XXEC Inc.’s holdings in Nordson were worth $7,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nordson by 208.3% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in Nordson during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nordson in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Smithfield Trust Co lifted its position in Nordson by 105.6% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.88% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Price Performance

NDSN traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $253.17. The company had a trading volume of 36,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,739. Nordson Co. has a twelve month low of $202.57 and a twelve month high of $265.99. The company has a market capitalization of $14.46 billion, a PE ratio of 29.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $250.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $238.14.

Nordson Announces Dividend

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 14th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $719.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $706.19 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 18.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.44 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Nordson Co. will post 10.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Nordson news, EVP Stephen Lovass sold 221 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.59, for a total value of $51,402.39. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,868 shares in the company, valued at $2,062,608.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Srinivas Subramanian sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.79, for a total transaction of $526,659.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,144,856.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Stephen Lovass sold 221 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.59, for a total value of $51,402.39. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,062,608.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,118 shares of company stock valued at $3,002,920. 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Nordson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

Further Reading

