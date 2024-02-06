Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDV) Shares Purchased by Platform Technology Partners

Platform Technology Partners increased its position in shares of Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDV – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,727 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,077 shares during the quarter. Platform Technology Partners’ holdings in Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF were worth $687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $257,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,552,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,219,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $331,000. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000.

Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.76. The company had a trading volume of 4,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,737. The stock has a market cap of $61.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 0.96. Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $21.32 and a 1 year high of $26.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.87 and a 200 day moving average of $23.29.

Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF Profile

The Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF (FDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund seeks income and long-term capital appreciation through an actively managed portfolio of high dividend-paying US stocks with the potential for dividend growth.

