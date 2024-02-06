Platform Technology Partners Purchases 1,476 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Platform Technology Partners raised its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 40.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,121 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the quarter. Platform Technology Partners’ holdings in American Express were worth $764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AXP. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in American Express in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in American Express in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in American Express in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 11,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.87, for a total value of $1,802,221.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,040,295.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other American Express news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $3,536,276.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,149,991.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 11,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.87, for a total transaction of $1,802,221.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,376 shares in the company, valued at $14,040,295.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,381 shares of company stock valued at $6,769,954. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AXP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $167.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $158.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of American Express from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.39.

American Express Stock Down 0.2 %

AXP stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $205.54. 905,519 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,472,734. The company has a market cap of $148.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $183.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. American Express has a 52 week low of $140.91 and a 52 week high of $207.08.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The payment services company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($0.02). American Express had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 13.84%. The firm had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Express will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. American Express’s payout ratio is 21.41%.

American Express Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Featured Articles

