Platform Technology Partners Boosts Stock Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Platform Technology Partners grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,613 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,546 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners’ holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $1,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 35.0% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 3,160 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 82,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,712,000 after purchasing an additional 4,172 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 25.4% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 270,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,816,000 after buying an additional 54,783 shares in the last quarter. CPA Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 19.5% in the second quarter. CPA Asset Management LLC now owns 11,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 1,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 22.7% in the third quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 6,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

DFAS traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.65. The stock had a trading volume of 168,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,071. The company has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.74 and a 200 day moving average of $54.95. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $48.66 and a 1 year high of $60.70.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

