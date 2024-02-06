Platform Technology Partners Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Platform Technology Partners grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,945 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VEA. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Castleview Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 307.2% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $37,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.41. 4,683,308 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,130,454. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.48 and a fifty-two week high of $48.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.54.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

