89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) Shares Gap Down to $9.80

89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.80, but opened at $8.38. 89bio shares last traded at $7.68, with a volume of 1,157,474 shares changing hands.

ETNB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of 89bio from $49.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of 89bio from $36.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of 89bio from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Oppenheimer cut shares of 89bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of 89bio from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, 89bio has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.56.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 18.23 and a quick ratio of 18.23. The firm has a market cap of $769.91 million, a PE ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.09.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.38 million. 89bio’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that 89bio, Inc. will post -2.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ETNB. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of 89bio by 272.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,650,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400,611 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of 89bio by 2,823.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,070,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,762,000 after purchasing an additional 2,965,364 shares during the period. Braidwell LP bought a new stake in shares of 89bio during the 3rd quarter valued at about $24,556,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of 89bio by 231.0% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,487,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037,931 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of 89bio during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,043,000.

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia.

