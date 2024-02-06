Platform Technology Partners Boosts Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Platform Technology Partners increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the quarter. Platform Technology Partners’ holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GLD. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 350.0% in the third quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter worth about $35,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

NYSEARCA:GLD traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $188.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,953,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,982,408. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $168.19 and a 12-month high of $193.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $188.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.50.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

