Platform Technology Partners Has $968,000 Holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Platform Technology Partners lifted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,981 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,863 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners’ holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ET. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in Energy Transfer by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Energy Transfer by 477.3% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,309 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

Energy Transfer Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ET traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.96. The company had a trading volume of 6,723,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,589,756. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $43.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 1.64. Energy Transfer LP has a 52-week low of $11.45 and a 52-week high of $14.65.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be paid a $0.315 dividend. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 117.92%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Energy Transfer presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.57.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ET

Energy Transfer Profile

(Free Report)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,945 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.