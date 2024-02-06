Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) Shares Gap Up to $203.03

Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $203.03, but opened at $211.87. Toyota Motor shares last traded at $216.88, with a volume of 185,863 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Nomura lowered Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Toyota Motor has an average rating of “Hold”.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $190.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.39. The company has a market cap of $297.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,213,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,359,000 after buying an additional 172,347 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 2.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,623,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,765,000 after acquiring an additional 40,254 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 7.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 830,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,998,000 after acquiring an additional 57,478 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 8.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 668,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,469,000 after purchasing an additional 54,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 6.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 610,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,712,000 after purchasing an additional 35,642 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

