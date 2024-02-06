PDD (NASDAQ:PDD) Shares Gap Up to $121.14

PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $121.14, but opened at $126.10. PDD shares last traded at $126.06, with a volume of 1,830,030 shares changing hands.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PDD. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on PDD from $137.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $137.00 target price (up previously from $115.00) on shares of PDD in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of PDD from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.04.

The company has a market cap of $166.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $142.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83.

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $11.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.94 by $2.67. The business had revenue of $68.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.18 billion. PDD had a net margin of 23.25% and a return on equity of 34.07%. The business’s revenue was up 93.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SC US Ttgp LTD. lifted its holdings in PDD by 1,414.4% in the 3rd quarter. SC US Ttgp LTD. now owns 48,233,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,730,242,000 after purchasing an additional 45,048,300 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PDD by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,101,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,363,645,000 after purchasing an additional 6,637,418 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in PDD in the 4th quarter valued at $501,089,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in PDD by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 35,668,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,497,977,000 after purchasing an additional 4,501,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of PDD by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,635,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,729,475,000 after acquiring an additional 4,334,186 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.08% of the company’s stock.

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

