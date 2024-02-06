UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) Shares Gap Up to $3.58

UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.58, but opened at $3.73. UP Fintech shares last traded at $3.76, with a volume of 203,103 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of UP Fintech from $2.84 to $3.17 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th.

UP Fintech Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $597.90 million, a P/E ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.38.

UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 27th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. UP Fintech had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 7.74%. The business had revenue of $70.15 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of UP Fintech

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UP Fintech during the second quarter valued at $91,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in shares of UP Fintech in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,446,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in UP Fintech during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $234,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UP Fintech during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of UP Fintech by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. 3.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UP Fintech Company Profile

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including investor education, community engagement, and IR platform; and account management services.

