NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Shares Gap Up to $100.67

NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $100.67, but opened at $105.29. NetEase shares last traded at $105.22, with a volume of 447,571 shares traded.

A number of research firms recently commented on NTES. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Benchmark lifted their target price on NetEase from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.00.

The stock has a market cap of $68.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.39, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $98.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.87.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The technology company reported $13.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.87 by $2.43. NetEase had a net margin of 26.21% and a return on equity of 23.04%. The company had revenue of $27.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that NetEase, Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. NetEase’s payout ratio is 34.02%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTES. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its stake in shares of NetEase by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 5,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NetEase by 301.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,749 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after buying an additional 11,827 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in shares of NetEase by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,764 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of NetEase by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of NetEase by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

