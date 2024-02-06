JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) Shares Gap Up to $23.79

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $23.79, but opened at $24.98. JinkoSolar shares last traded at $24.79, with a volume of 286,316 shares traded.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of JinkoSolar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of JinkoSolar from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, HSBC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of JinkoSolar in a research report on Monday.

The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.43.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JKS. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in JinkoSolar by 65.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,026,002 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,530,000 after acquiring an additional 803,164 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of JinkoSolar by 116.9% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,036,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,020,000 after purchasing an additional 558,962 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of JinkoSolar by 33.5% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,184,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $97,540,000 after purchasing an additional 547,687 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in JinkoSolar by 16.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,632,512 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $127,123,000 after acquiring an additional 366,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in JinkoSolar by 116.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 656,938 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,447,000 after acquiring an additional 353,154 shares in the last quarter. 35.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects.

