Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) Shares Gap Up to $6.78

Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.78, but opened at $7.46. Open Lending shares last traded at $7.55, with a volume of 69,933 shares traded.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LPRO. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Open Lending from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Stephens reduced their target price on Open Lending from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Open Lending from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Open Lending from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $5.50 price objective (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Open Lending in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.67.

The company has a quick ratio of 14.71, a current ratio of 14.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.50 and a 200 day moving average of $7.62. The firm has a market cap of $883.76 million, a PE ratio of 41.94 and a beta of 1.02.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $26.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.87 million. Open Lending had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 10.66%. The company’s revenue was down 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Open Lending Co. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Open Lending news, Director John Joseph Flynn sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.31, for a total transaction of $415,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,229,666 shares in the company, valued at $18,528,524.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 150,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,187,000 over the last 90 days. 17.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LPRO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Open Lending by 35.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 3,405 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Open Lending by 13.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 99,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 11,996 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Open Lending by 8.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 442,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,364,000 after purchasing an additional 35,025 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Open Lending by 51.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Open Lending by 55.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 58,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 20,870 shares in the last quarter. 88.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, finance companies, and captive finance companies of automakers in the United States. It offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a cloud-based automotive lending platform that provides loan analytics solutions and automated issuance of credit default insurance with third-party insurance providers.

