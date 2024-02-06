JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Shares Gap Up to $22.39

JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.39, but opened at $23.73. JD.com shares last traded at $23.56, with a volume of 4,496,689 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on JD.com from $61.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded JD.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Mizuho dropped their price target on JD.com from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of JD.com in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target (down previously from $52.00) on shares of JD.com in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.00.

JD.com Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $37.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 0.54.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The information services provider reported $6.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.87 by $0.83. JD.com had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The company had revenue of $247.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that JD.com, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of JD.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $352,000. Naviter Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of JD.com by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 27,791 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 7,641 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of JD.com by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,009,990 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $57,867,000 after purchasing an additional 695,537 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of JD.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,354,000. Finally, Syon Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of JD.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

JD.com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

