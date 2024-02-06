NIO (NYSE:NIO) Shares Gap Up to $5.38

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.38, but opened at $5.68. NIO shares last traded at $5.79, with a volume of 18,190,392 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America downgraded NIO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Mizuho lowered their target price on NIO from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on NIO in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIO has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.75.

NIO Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 1.98.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.06. NIO had a negative return on equity of 114.38% and a negative net margin of 39.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nio Inc – will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of NIO

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NIO. Norges Bank bought a new stake in NIO in the 4th quarter valued at about $155,344,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in NIO in the 1st quarter valued at about $71,533,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in NIO by 2,377.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,401,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,704,000 after buying an additional 5,183,600 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in NIO by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,794,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,241,000 after buying an additional 4,835,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Electron Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in NIO in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,918,000. 42.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NIO Company Profile

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

See Also

