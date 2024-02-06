iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Shares Gap Up to $3.17

Shares of iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.17, but opened at $3.35. iQIYI shares last traded at $3.40, with a volume of 2,390,458 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on IQ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded iQIYI from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of iQIYI in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.39.

Get iQIYI alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on IQ

iQIYI Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.76.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. iQIYI had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 4.26%. On average, analysts expect that iQIYI, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of iQIYI

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in iQIYI by 2.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,802,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,746,000 after buying an additional 405,025 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its position in iQIYI by 14.6% during the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 18,727,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,768,000 after buying an additional 2,391,948 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iQIYI by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,586,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,360,000 after purchasing an additional 269,491 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of iQIYI by 1,117.7% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 17,356,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,271,000 after purchasing an additional 15,931,422 shares during the period. Finally, SCEP Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of iQIYI by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. SCEP Management Ltd now owns 15,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,731,681 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.65% of the company’s stock.

iQIYI Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment video services in the People's Republic of China. It offers various products and services, including online video, online games, online literature, animations, and other products. The company operates a platform that provides a collection of internet video content, such as professionally produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iQIYI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iQIYI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.