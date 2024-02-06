Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Shares Gap Up to $8.33

Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.33, but opened at $8.72. Weibo shares last traded at $9.04, with a volume of 509,683 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Weibo from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $19.50 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com lowered Weibo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Weibo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.53.

Get Weibo alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Weibo

Weibo Trading Up 8.9 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 5.38, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.60.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The information services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $442.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.17 million. Weibo had a net margin of 23.01% and a return on equity of 13.90%. On average, analysts anticipate that Weibo Co. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Weibo

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Weibo by 2.9% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 19,319 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Weibo by 88.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,383 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the period. abrdn plc grew its holdings in Weibo by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 11,710 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Weibo by 6.5% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,923 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in Weibo by 16.8% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 7,113 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the period. 29.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Weibo

(Get Free Report)

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Weibo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weibo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.