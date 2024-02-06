Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA) Shares Gap Up to $18.60

Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.60, but opened at $19.78. Biomea Fusion shares last traded at $18.95, with a volume of 177,185 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BMEA shares. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Biomea Fusion in a report on Friday, December 8th. Truist Financial began coverage on Biomea Fusion in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Biomea Fusion has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.22.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $657.42 million, a PE ratio of -5.57 and a beta of -0.44.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Biomea Fusion by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,775 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Biomea Fusion by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 50,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 5,648 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Biomea Fusion during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Biomea Fusion by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,705,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,606,000 after buying an additional 32,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Biomea Fusion by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 764,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,411,000 after buying an additional 75,943 shares during the last quarter. 93.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Biomea Fusion, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of covalent small molecule drugs to treat patients with genetically defined cancers and metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, an orally bioavailable, potent, and selective covalent inhibitor of menin for treating patients with liquid and solid tumors and type 2 diabetes.

