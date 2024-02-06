Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) Shares Gap Up to $5.15

Shares of Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.15, but opened at $5.50. Frontier Group shares last traded at $6.02, with a volume of 1,115,173 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ULCC. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Frontier Group from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Frontier Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $7.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 target price (down from $10.00) on shares of Frontier Group in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Frontier Group from $3.75 to $4.10 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price target (down from $8.00) on shares of Frontier Group in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Frontier Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.43.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

In other Frontier Group news, SVP Howard Diamond sold 47,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.94, for a total transaction of $186,165.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 453,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,785,422.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Frontier Group news, President James G. Dempsey sold 240,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.90, for a total value of $936,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 347,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,355,277.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Howard Diamond sold 47,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.94, for a total transaction of $186,165.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 453,153 shares in the company, valued at $1,785,422.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 590,250 shares of company stock valued at $2,327,075. 83.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Frontier Group by 215.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 994,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,432,000 after purchasing an additional 679,075 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Frontier Group by 200.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 7,782 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Frontier Group during the fourth quarter worth $111,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Frontier Group during the fourth quarter worth $111,000. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Frontier Group by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 10,483,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,241,000 after purchasing an additional 3,305,465 shares in the last quarter.

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, a low-fare airline company, provides air transportation for passengers in United States and international destinations in the Americas. It offers its services through direct distribution channels, including its website, mobile app, and call center. Frontier Group Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

