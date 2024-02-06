AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) Shares Gap Up to $120.93

AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $120.93, but opened at $130.08. AGCO shares last traded at $127.96, with a volume of 365,730 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AGCO. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of AGCO from $160.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $153.00 price target on shares of AGCO in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of AGCO from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AGCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of AGCO from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AGCO has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.40.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $119.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.60. The stock has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.62.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.54%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of AGCO by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,755,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $799,047,000 after buying an additional 32,583 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in AGCO by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,318,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $436,153,000 after purchasing an additional 140,652 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in AGCO by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,060,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $371,586,000 after purchasing an additional 18,209 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in AGCO by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,078,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $273,117,000 after purchasing an additional 40,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in AGCO by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,773,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $239,751,000 after purchasing an additional 38,920 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

