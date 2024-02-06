Gabelli Funds LLC Purchases 5,600 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,445 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $29,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NOW. First Foundation Advisors grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 2.1% during the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 5,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,974,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in ServiceNow by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,514 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,200,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 7.9% in the second quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 714 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the second quarter worth $144,098,000. Finally, Catalyst Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 7.8% during the second quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 926 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

NOW opened at $784.84 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $160.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.99. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $405.37 and a 52 week high of $789.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $716.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $628.79.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on NOW shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $750.00 to $820.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $675.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. TheStreet raised shares of ServiceNow from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $780.00 to $870.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $750.93.

In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $635.47, for a total transaction of $81,975.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,057 shares in the company, valued at $1,307,161.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 3,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $671.84, for a total transaction of $2,116,296.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,904 shares in the company, valued at $26,137,263.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $635.47, for a total transaction of $81,975.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,307,161.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,755 shares of company stock valued at $6,713,780. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

