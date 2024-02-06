Burney Co. Sells 301 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Burney Co. cut its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,026 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 301 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $7,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 2.9% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,813 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,029,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,568 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 0.8% during the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 3,015 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 11.4% in the third quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 1,314 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northeast Investment Management lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 45.7% in the third quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 4,655 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,069,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on URI. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on United Rentals in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $500.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of United Rentals from $490.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $494.00 to $591.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of United Rentals from $510.00 to $718.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $485.00 price objective on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $542.31.

United Rentals Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:URI traded up $2.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $647.74. 105,687 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 699,741. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $559.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $489.01. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $325.15 and a 1 year high of $658.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.84.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The construction company reported $11.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.85 by $0.41. United Rentals had a return on equity of 36.80% and a net margin of 16.91%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.74 EPS. United Rentals’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 42.84 earnings per share for the current year.

United Rentals Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This is a positive change from United Rentals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.75%.

United Rentals announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 24th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About United Rentals

(Free Report)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Further Reading

