M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) Shares Bought by Burney Co.

Burney Co. boosted its stake in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 178,257 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Burney Co. owned about 0.24% of M.D.C. worth $7,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of M.D.C. in the fourth quarter valued at $263,371,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in M.D.C. by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,583,094 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $180,509,000 after purchasing an additional 95,947 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of M.D.C. by 3.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,482,338 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $256,411,000 after purchasing an additional 190,193 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 3.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,576,453 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $120,501,000 after purchasing an additional 94,919 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 3.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,492,627 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,541,000 after purchasing an additional 53,421 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MDC has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of M.D.C. in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI downgraded M.D.C. from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James decreased their price objective on M.D.C. from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of M.D.C. from $41.50 to $39.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, M.D.C. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.13.

M.D.C. Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:MDC traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $62.34. 717,953 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,073,809. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.79 and a 1-year high of $63.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 9.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.39 and its 200 day moving average is $47.64.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. M.D.C. had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

M.D.C. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.67%.

M.D.C. Company Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

