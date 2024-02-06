AMG National Trust Bank Has $4.96 Million Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

AMG National Trust Bank trimmed its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 605 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 71.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at PepsiCo

In other PepsiCo news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total transaction of $8,063,860.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 96,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,102,889.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PepsiCo Trading Down 0.1 %

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

Shares of PEP stock traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $170.82. 978,323 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,042,495. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.88. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $155.83 and a one year high of $196.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.54.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $1.265 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 84.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PEP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $181.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Argus lowered their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $212.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.79.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

