Burney Co. Has $12.57 Million Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Burney Co. boosted its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $12,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 264.7% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 62 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 666.7% during the 2nd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 66.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on DE. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $438.00 to $396.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $430.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Melius Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $439.69.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

NYSE:DE traded up $2.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $388.24. 671,212 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,234,957. Deere & Company has a one year low of $345.55 and a one year high of $450.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of $108.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $385.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $392.17.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 22nd. The industrial products company reported $8.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.46 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $13.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 45.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.44 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 28.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.96%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

