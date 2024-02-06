Burney Co. Purchases 16,882 Shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Burney Co. increased its position in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,751 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,882 shares during the quarter. Burney Co. owned about 0.10% of nVent Electric worth $8,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 4.0% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 5,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in nVent Electric by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 12,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in nVent Electric by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 4.1% in the third quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 7,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 10.8% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NVT traded down $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.64. 1,484,518 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,050,372. The stock has a market cap of $10.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.50 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. nVent Electric plc has a 12-month low of $40.00 and a 12-month high of $66.09.

nVent Electric Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 18th. This is an increase from nVent Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is presently 27.14%.

In related news, insider Michael B. Faulconer sold 2,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.07, for a total transaction of $110,385.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,613 shares in the company, valued at $1,465,421.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on nVent Electric from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Barclays reduced their price objective on nVent Electric from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on nVent Electric from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

nVent Electric Profile

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals; and metallic and non-metallic enclosures, cabinets, sub racks, and backplanes.

