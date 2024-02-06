Platform Technology Partners Purchases 218 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Platform Technology Partners boosted its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,156 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners’ holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the second quarter worth $27,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Union Pacific

In other Union Pacific news, CEO Vincenzo J. Vena bought 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $222.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,133,532. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $235,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,099,795. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Vincenzo J. Vena purchased 4,500 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $222.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,133,532. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

UNP traded up $3.85 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $250.49. The company had a trading volume of 484,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,409,010. The business has a 50-day moving average of $239.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $224.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $183.69 and a 1 year high of $250.76. The company has a market cap of $152.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.08.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.15. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.45% and a return on equity of 46.87%. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UNP has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $228.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $282.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $223.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.67.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

