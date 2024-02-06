Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Updates Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.500-1.500 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.980. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of ALGT traded up $5.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $78.47. The company had a trading volume of 120,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,193. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.61. Allegiant Travel has a 52-week low of $54.87 and a 52-week high of $130.93.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $611.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.42 million. Allegiant Travel had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 6.71%. Allegiant Travel’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Allegiant Travel will post 6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ALGT. StockNews.com lowered Allegiant Travel from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Allegiant Travel from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Allegiant Travel from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Allegiant Travel from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $97.14.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Allegiant Travel by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,737 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Allegiant Travel by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,158 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 267.6% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,996 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 81.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 1, 2023, it operated a fleet of 122 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

