Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Updates Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.500-1.500 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.980. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Allegiant Travel Stock Up 7.3 %
Shares of ALGT traded up $5.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $78.47. The company had a trading volume of 120,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,193. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.61. Allegiant Travel has a 52-week low of $54.87 and a 52-week high of $130.93.
Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $611.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.42 million. Allegiant Travel had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 6.71%. Allegiant Travel’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Allegiant Travel will post 6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Allegiant Travel by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,737 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Allegiant Travel by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,158 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 267.6% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,996 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 81.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Allegiant Travel Company Profile
Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 1, 2023, it operated a fleet of 122 Airbus A320 series aircraft.
