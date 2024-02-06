Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Acquires 2,200 Shares of Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 950,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 7.27% of Park-Ohio worth $18,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Park-Ohio by 3.7% during the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 110,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,919 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Park-Ohio by 32.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Park-Ohio by 4.4% in the third quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 19,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Park-Ohio in the 3rd quarter worth $741,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Park-Ohio in the 3rd quarter worth $1,197,000. 48.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PKOH. TheStreet upgraded Park-Ohio from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Park-Ohio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th.

In other news, Director Dan T. Moore III sold 5,492 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.76, for a total value of $130,489.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 49,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,183,438.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Park-Ohio news, Director James W. Wert sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $27,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 90,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,435,130. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dan T. Moore III sold 5,492 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.76, for a total value of $130,489.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 49,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,183,438.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,731 shares of company stock worth $700,775 over the last three months. 33.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PKOH opened at $24.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $314.55 million, a P/E ratio of -120.14 and a beta of 1.22. Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $10.90 and a 1-year high of $28.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Park-Ohio’s payout ratio is presently -249.99%.

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products.

