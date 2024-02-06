Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Purchased by ProVise Management Group LLC

ProVise Management Group LLC raised its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 131,494 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,404 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $6,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 86.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 445,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,207,000 after purchasing an additional 206,782 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Delta Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 479,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,290,000 after purchasing an additional 16,183 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 457.0% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 135,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,487,000 after purchasing an additional 110,886 shares during the period. 9.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UL stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $49.66. 828,953 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,889,969. Unilever PLC has a 1 year low of $46.16 and a 1 year high of $55.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.18 and a 200 day moving average of $49.22.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Unilever in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

