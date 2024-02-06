KCM Investment Advisors LLC Sells 3,571 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,919 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,571 shares during the period. United Parcel Service accounts for 1.0% of KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $23,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 17.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 127,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,880,000 after purchasing an additional 18,856 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. increased its position in United Parcel Service by 74.9% during the 3rd quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. now owns 2,311 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 4.8% during the third quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 13,547 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 4.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,889,570 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,456,055,000 after acquiring an additional 628,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Payden & Rygel Investment Group bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the third quarter valued at $10,164,000. Institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UPS has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded United Parcel Service from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Argus cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. UBS Group upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.29.

United Parcel Service Trading Up 4.5 %

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded up $6.30 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $145.38. The company had a trading volume of 3,007,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,440,295. The stock has a market cap of $123.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.60. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $133.68 and a one year high of $197.80.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 39.46%. The firm had revenue of $24.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Parcel Service

In other news, Director Eva C. Boratto acquired 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $142.30 per share, with a total value of $199,220.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,400 shares in the company, valued at $199,220. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

