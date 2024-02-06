KCM Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 325,590 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,762 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Financials ETF accounts for 1.1% of KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. KCM Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.33% of Vanguard Financials ETF worth $26,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Key Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 168.5% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000.

NYSEARCA:VFH traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $93.85. 74,114 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 795,263. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.09. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 1 year low of $73.25 and a 1 year high of $95.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.58.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

