Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) Shares Acquired by Blue Square Asset Management LLC

Blue Square Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) by 9.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,983 shares during the quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $1,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TECK. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Teck Resources in the first quarter valued at $14,136,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Teck Resources by 8.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 39,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,966 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Teck Resources by 0.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 527,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,288,000 after purchasing an additional 3,812 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Teck Resources by 10.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Teck Resources by 4.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TECK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Teck Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Teck Resources in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank cut Teck Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Teck Resources from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Teck Resources from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teck Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.61.

Teck Resources Stock Up 0.4 %

TECK traded up $0.17 on Tuesday, hitting $38.66. 958,496 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,311,784. Teck Resources Limited has a twelve month low of $32.48 and a twelve month high of $49.34. The company has a market cap of $20.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.68.

Teck Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. This is an increase from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is 11.78%.

Teck Resources Profile

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

