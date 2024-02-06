Lear (NYSE:LEA) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The auto parts company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.12 by ($0.09), Briefing.com reports. Lear had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 2.45%. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Lear updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

NYSE LEA traded up $0.69 on Tuesday, reaching $135.05. The stock had a trading volume of 306,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 519,082. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Lear has a 12-month low of $117.79 and a 12-month high of $157.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $135.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.56.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. Lear’s payout ratio is 32.52%.

In other Lear news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 2,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.26, for a total value of $402,669.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $402,533.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Lear by 3.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,998 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Lear by 6.6% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,057 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lear by 90.8% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC increased its position in shares of Lear by 8.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 1,856 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Lear by 3.4% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,552 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LEA shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Lear from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Benchmark boosted their target price on Lear from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Barclays lowered their target price on Lear from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com cut Lear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Lear from $195.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.11.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

