ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. ArcBest had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 4.02%. The company’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.45 EPS.

ArcBest Stock Performance

ARCB stock traded up $12.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $140.10. 201,403 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 210,868. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. ArcBest has a 1-year low of $82.18 and a 1-year high of $144.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $117.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.01. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 18.79 and a beta of 1.45.

ArcBest Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ARCB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their price objective on ArcBest from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on ArcBest from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on ArcBest in a report on Monday, January 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $148.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on ArcBest from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Janice E. Stipp sold 3,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.42, for a total value of $415,003.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,710 shares in the company, valued at $2,168,058.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ArcBest

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ArcBest during the second quarter worth $37,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ArcBest during the first quarter valued at $56,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in ArcBest during the second quarter valued at $58,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in ArcBest by 1,668.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 796 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in ArcBest by 14.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ArcBest Company Profile

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

