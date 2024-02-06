Gartner (NYSE:IT) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.21 EPS

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The information technology services provider reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Gartner had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 206.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Gartner updated its FY 2024 guidance to 10.550- EPS.

Gartner Price Performance

NYSE:IT traded down $7.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $462.72. The stock had a trading volume of 395,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,642. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Gartner has a 52 week low of $292.60 and a 52 week high of $471.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $449.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $390.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.07 billion, a PE ratio of 39.06, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IT has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Gartner from $412.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Gartner from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Gartner from $421.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $429.25.

Gartner announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, November 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to buy up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Gartner news, Director Richard J. Bressler sold 6,413 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.97, for a total value of $2,686,854.61. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,973,592.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 1,444 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.29, for a total value of $657,438.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,029,860.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard J. Bressler sold 6,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.97, for a total value of $2,686,854.61. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,973,592.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,770 shares of company stock valued at $12,992,112 in the last quarter. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gartner

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Gartner during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gartner in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gartner in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 276.9% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 147 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 148.9% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 179 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

