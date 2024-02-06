Maiar DEX Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $32.62 Million (MEX)

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 6th. One Maiar DEX token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Maiar DEX has a market cap of $32.62 million and approximately $12,483.66 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Maiar DEX has traded down 9.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00004747 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00015891 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00015611 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43,169.47 or 0.99709356 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00011046 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.12 or 0.00196596 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000670 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Maiar DEX Token Profile

Maiar DEX (CRYPTO:MEX) is a token. It launched on November 20th, 2021. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @xexchangeapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Maiar DEX is t.me/xexchangeapp. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Maiar DEX is xexchange.com.

Maiar DEX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “xExchange (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. xExchange has a current supply of 0. The last known price of xExchange is 0.00000774 USD and is up 0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $13,388.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xexchange.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maiar DEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maiar DEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maiar DEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

