Moonbeam Market Capitalization Tops $297.72 Million (GLMR)

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 6th. In the last seven days, Moonbeam has traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar. Moonbeam has a total market capitalization of $297.72 million and approximately $5.22 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Moonbeam coin can now be purchased for about $0.36 or 0.00000832 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.17 or 0.00078919 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.14 or 0.00028032 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.19 or 0.00021228 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00006280 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001585 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00006524 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001224 BTC.

Moonbeam (CRYPTO:GLMR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,104,718,226 coins and its circulating supply is 826,917,186 coins. The official website for Moonbeam is moonbeam.network. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonbeam’s official message board is medium.com/moonbeam-network. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

