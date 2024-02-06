Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Acquired by ProVise Management Group LLC

ProVise Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,704 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,461 shares during the quarter. Philip Morris International makes up about 1.3% of ProVise Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $13,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 0.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,270,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,730,000 after buying an additional 87,946 shares during the last quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 59.5% during the third quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,837,000 after purchasing an additional 7,405 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 2.1% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 95,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 30.3% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 202,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,701,000 after purchasing an additional 47,000 shares during the period. Finally, Phraction Management LLC increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 9.9% during the third quarter. Phraction Management LLC now owns 78,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,308,000 after purchasing an additional 7,111 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $105.00 to $86.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.39.

Philip Morris International Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE PM traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $91.37. 1,167,436 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,729,315. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.67. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.23 and a 1-year high of $103.79. The firm has a market cap of $141.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.63.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total transaction of $942,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 198,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,703,629.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

