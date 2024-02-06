Blue Square Asset Management LLC Acquires 37 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Blue Square Asset Management LLC increased its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in ASML by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,782,894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,466,403,000 after acquiring an additional 56,653 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,155,655 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,562,311,000 after purchasing an additional 45,007 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of ASML by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,410,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,022,239,000 after purchasing an additional 36,094 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in ASML by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,356,259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $982,949,000 after buying an additional 72,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in ASML by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 981,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $536,378,000 after buying an additional 211,792 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.94% of the company’s stock.

Get ASML alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded ASML from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on ASML from $726.00 to $878.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on ASML from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on ASML in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ASML presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $912.60.

ASML Price Performance

NASDAQ ASML traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $897.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 307,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,396,525. The firm has a market capitalization of $354.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.49. ASML Holding has a 1-year low of $563.99 and a 1-year high of $901.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $752.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $678.72.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be issued a $1.343 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 5th. This represents a $5.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. ASML’s payout ratio is 24.17%.

ASML Company Profile

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.